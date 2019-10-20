Waynesboro man held after a standoff in Pelham Drive home

A Waynesboro man is in custody after a standoff in a home on Pelham Drive that involved shots fired.

Shawn Douglas Oliver, 36, faces multiple charges after the incident, which began at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officers from the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of Pelham Drive. Area residents reported a white male subject was knocking on doors and acting strange.

Officers located the suspicious white male, Oliver, near the townhomes in the 100 block of Pelham Drive. While speaking with Oliver, he retreated into 112 Pelham Drive and locked the door. At this point, officers discovered evidence that indicated Oliver had previously kicked in the entrance to the townhome.

Officers then started a dialogue with Oliver through the door of the townhome. SWAT and Negotiations Team members responded to the scene.

Oliver cracked the door and spoke with officers. Oliver then displayed a handgun towards officers and retreated into the residence.

Chemical agents were deployed into the residence, and Oliver retreated to a second-story room.

The Negotiations and SWAT teams continued to negotiate Oliver’s surrender. Negotiation attempts failed.

Oliver then fired multiple shots from a second-story window, and officers deployed more chemical agents into the second-story window. Oliver threw a handgun out of the second-story window and threatened to burn the building down.

Chemical agents were used again. The entry team had assembled to make entry into the residence, and Oliver surrendered at that point. No officers or citizens were injured during this incident.

Oliver was arrested and taken before a state magistrate, and the following charges were issued:

18.2-308.2: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Felony

18.2-83: Threat to bomb or burn a building. Felony

18.2-250: Possession of Methamphetamine. Felony

18.2-460: Knowingly impede law enforcement officer by force. (3 counts) Felony

18.2-119: Trespassing. Class 1 Misdemeanor

18.2-137: Damage property. Class 1 Misdemeanor

Oliver was held without bond.

