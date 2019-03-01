Waynesboro man faces multiple meth charges

A Waynesboro man was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged meth trafficking organization with ties to central Mexico.

Adrian Olvera Medina, 26, was arrested on Thursday on charges including attempted possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of methamphetamine and attempting to transport one ounce or more of methamphetamine into the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The first charge carries a sentence between 20 years to life in prison; the second charge carries a potential sentence of five to 40 years in prison.

Medina also had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence that was served during this incident.

Medina was held on a $5,000 secured bond and transferred to Middle River Regional Jail.

