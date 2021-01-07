Waynesboro man dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Miller responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County reported on Wednesday at 10:47 a.m. on Route 608, less than a mile north of Route 667.

A 2017 Jeep Patriot was traveling south on Route 608. As it came through a curve, the Jeep crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to cross back over Route 608 and strike another tree.

The driver, Jeffery L. Coffey, 55, of Waynesboro, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

