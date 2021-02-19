Waynesboro man charged with abduction, forcible sodomy
A 73-year-old Waynesboro man has been arrested in connection with the abduction and forcible sodomy of a juvenile.
Jeffrey Mack Wexler was arrested on Wednesday, per a release from the Waynesboro Police Department.
The arrest was made following an investigation after the juvenile victim came forward and filed a complaint alleging that Wexler invited the victim to his motel room under a false pretense.
Once the victim arrived at Wexler’s motel room, the alleged crimes were committed.
Wexler is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond.