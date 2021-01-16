 

Waynesboro man charged in stabbing in Augusta County

Published Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, 6:00 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Dakota Clements

Dakota Clements. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

A Waynesboro man is in custody facing charges related to a stabbing reported on Baker Lane in Staunton Friday night.

Dakota Clements, 21, was arrested without incident and charged with malicious wounding.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Clements and another male were involved in an argument prior to the alleged assault in which a 19-year-old female was stabbed.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries to her back and was later released from the hospital.

Clements is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news

Comments