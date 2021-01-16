Waynesboro man charged in stabbing in Augusta County

A Waynesboro man is in custody facing charges related to a stabbing reported on Baker Lane in Staunton Friday night.

Dakota Clements, 21, was arrested without incident and charged with malicious wounding.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Clements and another male were involved in an argument prior to the alleged assault in which a 19-year-old female was stabbed.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries to her back and was later released from the hospital.

Clements is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

