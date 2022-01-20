Waynesboro man charged in secret video, child porn case

Published Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, 2:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Waynesboro man is out on bond on charges that he secretly recorded juveniles and adults at different locations in the city.

Kenneth Brian Harris, 49, faces felony charges for possession of child pornography and knowingly creating a video graphic or still image of a non-consenting person under the age of 18 and a misdemeanor charge of knowingly creating any video graphic or still image of a non-consenting person.

The investigation was initiated on Jan. 12, according to Waynesboro Police, who had been called to a business on the West End for a report made by an adult female of an alleged unlawful creation of an image of another.

Officers subsequently obtained a search warrant for Harris’s residence, located in the 1300 block of 3rd Street.