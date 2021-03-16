Waynesboro man charged in March 10 knifepoint robbery in Augusta County

Published Monday, Mar. 15, 2021, 8:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Waynesboro man is in custody in connection with a March 10 robbery in Augusta County.

Daryl Wayne Reese also faces a charge of transporting a firearm by a convicted felon in the case, and he is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The incident was reported on March 11. The unnamed victim, a woman in her 20s, said she was robbed at knifepoint of an undisclosed amount of cash, a credit card and a handgun.

The victim, who knows the offender, according to the incident report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, left the area after the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies went to the Skyline Motel, where they arrested, Reese without incident.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Comments