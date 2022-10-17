Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.

Officers had responded to an address located in the 2500 block of Village Drive for an alleged shooting. When officers arrived, they encountered a 27-year-old male victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Mayne was ID’d as the alleged offender who had fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle that Mayne was driving was located on the northeast side of Waynesboro with Mayne inside.

Mayne was arrested, taken to Middle River Regional Jail and ordered held without bond.