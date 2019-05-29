Waynesboro man arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges

As a result of a multi-jurisdiction narcotics investigation, 45-year-old Waynesboro resident Shane Eldridge Hammer has been charged with conspiracy to transport narcotics and conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The charges carry sentences that range from 20 years to life in prison, with a 20-year minimum mandatory sentence associated with the latter charge.

Hammer was taken into custody after law enforcement recovered over two and a half pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation. The street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at over $110,000.

Hammer is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

The joint operation was conducted by the Waynesboro Police Special Operations Division, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Waynesboro Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE). The JADE Task Force is comprised of the Virginia State Police and the Albemarle County Police Department.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google