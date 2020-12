Waynesboro man arrested on child sex abuse charges

Published Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, 10:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Waynesboro Police have arrested Christopher Ricardo Dixon, 34, of Waynesboro, on nine felony warrants related to an investigation of alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.

The investigation concerned reported events that are alleged to have taken place over the course of this year at an undisclosed location on the north side of the City of Waynesboro.

Dixon is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Related

Comments