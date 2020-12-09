Waynesboro man arrested on child porn charges

A Waynesboro man was arrested on Wednesday on 26 counts of child pornography possession.

Eugene Lewis Rankin Jr., 49, was released on $5,000 unsecured bond, according to a news release from the Waynesboro Police Department.

The city PD began investigating Rankin after getting a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a computer user in Waynesboro was downloading child pornography.

During the execution of the search warrant, several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination. After the forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices, hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered.

