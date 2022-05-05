Waynesboro man arrested, charged in alleged Wednesday shooting

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested a city man on two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged shooting.

Jamar Maurice Bowie, 35, faces three felony charges related to the Wednesday shooting incident, and is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

A 29-year-old female victim in the incident was not injured, according to police.

Waynesboro Police had been dispatched to the 1500 block of Mulberry Street regarding a verbal and physical fight. As Waynesboro responded, information was released that a gunshot was allegedly heard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they began speaking with the female victim. During the preliminary investigation, officers determined that a round had been fired from a firearm as the officer continued to investigate; also discovered was an undisclosed amount of what appeared to be a controlled substance.

