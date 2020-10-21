Waynesboro man arrested, faces charges related to multiple car break-ins
A 20-year-old Waynesboro man was apprehended on Wednesday in a police investigation of car break-ins.
Jesse Elan Brand was picked up following an investigation that had actually begun in the early-morning hours on Monday, when police officers set up surveillance in the 800 block of King Avenue to apprehend a suspect who had been breaking into vehicles in the area.
Within minutes a subject appeared from the shadows and broke into a parked car. Officers closed in on the suspect and placed him under arrest for breaking into the vehicle. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from Waynesboro.
A second report of car break-ins relayed to the PD on Wednesday led to the apprehension of Brand, who is now being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.