Waynesboro man arrested after tense situation at South Winchester Avenue residence

Published Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, 3:10 pm

A Waynesboro man is in custody after a standoff at a residence on South Winchester Avenue Wednesday night.

Travis Keith Eddy, 52, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond on an obstruction of justice charge.

The incident began at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when Waynesboro Police responded to 208 S. Winchester Ave. to a report of an assault in progress.

While officers were investigating the report of an assault, Eddy retreated into the residence and barricaded himself in an upstairs room.

Officers discovered Eddy was wanted on three warrants from Augusta County because he failed to comply with pretrial supervision. SWAT and negotiations teams later arrived on the scene and started the negotiation process for surrender.

After a lengthy negotiation process, Eddy surrendered and was taken into custody.

