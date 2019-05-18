Waynesboro home fire causes $20K in damage, displaces family

A Waynesboro home sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage from a structure fire attributed to an unattended clothes dryer.

The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 1405 Shenandoah Ave. at 11:59 a.m. Friday. A passerby noticed smoke coming from a side window of the residence and dialed 911.

At the time of the fire there were no occupants within the residence. However, several pets were found in the residence by fire personnel and quickly removed to safety, with no animals perishing in the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and brought under control, but not before a portion of the first floor had sustained moderate fire damage to include smoke damage throughout the entire first floor. The fire will displace a family of six for an extended period of time until the property owner can make the necessary repairs.

Additional departments responding to the incident included Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Dooms Volunteer Fire Company, Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and the Waynesboro Police Department.

