waynesboro high school taps army veteran zach hale as new head baseball coach
Sports

Waynesboro High School taps Army veteran Zach Hale as new head baseball coach

Last updated:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro High School has hired Zach Hale to take over the baseball program, the school announced on Tuesday.

Hale, a Patrick County native and U.S. Army veteran, is the assistant football coach at WHS and also serves as the throwing coach for the school’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams.

“It is my goal to change the culture of Waynesboro Baseball back to where it should be – winning,” Hale said. “Our student-athletes will work hard on and off the field to be good stewards of both themselves and the community.”

Hale, who is employed by Smooth Athletics and is pursuing an MBA, is married to WHS girls tennis coach Leah Hale.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Hale take the reins and lead our baseball program at Waynesboro. His demeanor, background in leading others, and selfless character will serve him well in this role,” WHS Activities Director Matt Rhea said.

