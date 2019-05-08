Waynesboro High School briefly on lockdown
Waynesboro High School was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday when police received a report of a possible unidentified person being inside the school.
The school was put on a modified lockdown, and a search of the school determined the unidentified person was a student of Waynesboro High School.
Normal functions of the high school have been restored.
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.