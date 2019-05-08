Waynesboro High School briefly on lockdown

Published Wednesday, May. 8, 2019, 1:09 pm

waynesboroWaynesboro High School was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday when police received a report of a possible unidentified person being inside the school.

The school was put on a modified lockdown, and a search of the school determined the unidentified person was a student of Waynesboro High School.

Normal functions of the high school have been restored.

