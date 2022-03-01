Waynesboro High School baseball coach launches Giant Readers Program

The Waynesboro High School baseball team is doing its part to share the love of reading and sport with elementary students.

Baseball coach Mathew Snyder, who also teaches math at Kate Collins Middle School, has a vision of seeing Waynesboro youths develop a love of reading that extends beyond the classroom.

That’s why he developed the WHS Baseball Giant Readers Program.

“It has long been a dream of mine to teach, coach, and take those two to the next level. In a small way, this program is part of that next level,” Snyder said.

The purpose of the program is to:

Promote the importance of reading literacy across Waynesboro

Inspire young readers by witnessing their older peers reading to them

Promote positive role models in the Waynesboro High School Baseball program

Support the importance of school community

Inspire WHS Baseball student athletes to work toward something bigger than themselves.

The WHS Baseball Giant Readers Program will be visiting Waynesboro elementary schools on Wednesday, which is Read Across America Day.