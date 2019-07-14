Waynesboro Golf & Country Club donates $2,000 to United Way

The Waynesboro Golf & Country Club hosted the first of its Celebrate Music Under the Stars summer concert series, featuring headliner Cody Purvis, on June 29.

A percentage of the proceeds were allocated to go towards the United Way of Greater Augusta’s Stuff the Bus, a campaign to ensure our local public schools have the needed school supplies for children whose families may not be able to provide such items.

Waynesboro Golf & Country Club is donating $2,000 to the United Way of Greater Augusta from the event.

“We, here at the Waynesboro Golf and Country Club, were looking into different charities to team up with to help give back to the local community,” said WGCC General Manager Amanda Bradley. “By making a gift to United Way’s Stuff the Bus, we’re helping ensure that our most at-risk kids have everything they need to start the school year off ready to learn. We just want to do our part to help with the community here at the Waynesboro Golf and Country Club, and what better way than to partner with the United Way of Greater Augusta and focus on our local public schools.”

The United Way of Greater Augusta is excited about the partnership with WGCC.

“Our focus is the education, health and financial stability of the Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County Communities,” said Kristi Williams, Donor and Community Relations Coordinator. “In 2018, we were able to donate $56,000 worth of school supplies to all 29 local public schools. Our goal for Stuff the Bus 2019 is $60,000, and with such amazing community support from partners such at WGCC, I have no doubt we will exceed our goal. We are very grateful for their support, 100% of what we receive will be put back into supplies for our local public schools.”

“Stuff the Bus” happens during tax-free weekend, Aug. 2-4, at the Staunton and Waynesboro Walmart. You may also drop off school supplies from now until Aug. 5 at the United Way of Greater Augusta office (24 Idlewood Blvd, Staunton), or at the Waynesboro Golf & Country Club in Waynesboro.

If you are interested in volunteering for Stuff the Bus, please visit www.volunteergreateraugusta.org and click “Stuff the Bus 2019”!

Waynesboro Golf & Country Club will have its second concert in the Celebrate Music Under the Stars Summer Concert Series on July 27, featuring Sun Dried Opossum and Mended Fences. More information can be found on the WGCC Facebook page – @waynesborogolfclub or by calling (540) 943-1131.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google