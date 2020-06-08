Waynesboro DMV customer service center reopening June 15

The Waynesboro DMV customer service center is among four that will reopen on Monday, June 15.

The Waynesboro DMV location will be open for appointment-only services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays beginning next week.

Appointment opportunities are also now available at:

Christiansburg (385 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Farmville (300 North Virginia Street, Farmville) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

Woodstock (714-A North Main Street, Woodstock) Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

For a complete list of customer service centers open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.

In addition to visiting a DMV customer service center, customers can also conduct business in person by visiting a DMV Connect team or DMV Select partner location. DMV Connect travels the state to provide limited service at locations such as libraries, government centers, colleges, and military bases as a convenient alternative to a DMV customer service center.

DMV Connect cannot conduct vital records transactions, testing (including knowledge and road tests), and HAZMAT fingerprinting.

To view appointment opportunities and locations, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

DMV Select partners operate independently through local governments and private entities and offer mostly vehicle-related transactions.

To find out more about visiting a DMV Select partner, visit dmv.NOW.com/select.

Virginians have booked more than 196,000 appointments via DMV’s new appointment system since its launch on May 13.

From the current date, DMV is offering one month of appointment availability in the system for each customer service center.

Each day, more appointments are added to the calendar. Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records.

If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.

For a complete list of appointment services currently available visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles is being offered at this time.

The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before July 31, 2020, is extended for 90 days, not to exceed Aug. 31, 2020. This means that a customer whose credential expired between March 15 and May 31 will have 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from June 1 to July 31 must be renewed no later than Aug. 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are extended for 90 days; those expiring in June are extended for 60 days; and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.

In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.

