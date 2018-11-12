Waynesboro Disability and Aging Board for Independence meetings set

The Waynesboro Disability and Aging Board for Independence meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 12 noon at the Valley Program for Aging Services at 325 Pine Ave.

The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14, at noon.

This meeting is open to the public, and the board would welcome anyone who wants to attend. The board addresses a variety of issues that present challenges to those who are disabled and aging, and in 2018 and into 2019, board members are focused on creating a resource directory that will list all that is available in the city for the two populations.

The resource guide will be a comprehensive guide for where to find clothes, food, transportation, assistance, etc.

