Waynesboro Democrats hosting Black Friday blood drive

Published Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, 11:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Waynesboro Democratic Committee is collaborating with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Friday, Nov. 29.

It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Democratic Headquarters in Willow Oak Plaza at 901 West Broad Street.

With the recent closing of the Waynesboro Blood Donation center in the Wal-Mart Plaza, community blood drives are vital to ensuring that people who need blood can get it when they need it. Blood transfusions are needed for folks who have survived an accident, who are giving birth, undergoing surgery and cancer treatments, and and for hemophiliacs. Only about 40 percent of Americans are eligible to donate blood and only about 10 percent of them donate on a regular basis.

You never know when it will be you or a loved one who needs blood so please make plans to donate this Black Friday. Make sure during the day, before donating, you are drinking lots of fluids and eating a good, iron-rich meal.

Red Cross suggests logging onto their website and pre-registering to streamline donation day. Complete pre-registration at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Related

Comments