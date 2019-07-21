Waynesboro Democrats hosting Aug. 1 blood drive

The Waynesboro Democrats are collaborating with the Red Cross to host a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 1. It will be held from 3pm to 7pm at the Democratic Headquarters in Willow Oak Plaza at 901 West Broad Street.

The Red Cross recently put out a statement that they are facing a massive blood shortage. They often see a decrease in donations during the summer time because people go on vacation and are traveling but summer is also the highest need for blood donations.

The local Democratic Committee is inviting all people, regardless of political affiliation, who are able to, to please come and donate.

With the recent closing of the Waynesboro Blood Donation center in the Wal-Mart plaza, it is so important that folks who can donate, attend community blood drives so we can help ensure that people who need blood can get it when they need it. Blood transfusions are needed for folks who have survived an accident, who are giving birth, undergoing surgery and/or cancer treatments and for hemophiliac treatment. Only about 40 percent of Americans are eligible to donate blood and of those, only about 10 percent donate on a regular basis.

Red Cross suggests logging onto their website and pre-registering to streamline donation day. Complete pre-registration at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google