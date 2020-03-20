Waynesboro closes Yancey Municipal Building

In an effort to protect the public and Waynesboro city employees from the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Charles Yancey Municipal Building (City Hall) will be closing to the public at 5 p.m. today, March 20, until further notice.

The treasurer’s office drive-through window and drop-box will remain open.

The city encourages citizens to conduct business online, by telephone or by email. Visit www.waynesboro.va.us to explore online services or get contact information for city departments.

Citizens can also call 540-245-6600 for more information.

