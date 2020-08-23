Waynesboro City Council to resume in-person business meetings this week

In-person Waynesboro City Council meetings will resume in the Council’s regular meeting location at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building on Monday, Aug. 24.

View meeting agendas at www.waynesboro.va.us.

Citizens may address City Council at the podium. Council will also continue to accept comments by phone during the public comment portion of the meetings at 844.844.9200.

Wear a mask at all times when visiting the municipal building. Enter the building from the rear-Lumos Plaza and receive a temperature check before joining the meeting. Visitors who feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the building.

Sit at least six feet apart from others during the meeting.

Capacity in Council Chambers will be limited to 14 people, and overflow will be moved to the hallway.

It may not be possible to provide entrance to all attendees at once if turnout for a meeting is high.

While in-person City Council meetings have resumed, the City continues to encourage the public to participate in meetings virtually.

Meetings will continue to be broadcast on the City’s government access channel and will be live-streamed on the City of Waynesboro’s YouTube channel.

