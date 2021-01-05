Waynesboro City Council sets first business meeting of 2021 calendar year

Waynesboro City Council will hold its first regular business meeting of 2021 on Monday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held virtually and can be viewed on the city’s government access channel and on the city’s YouTube page.

The agenda includes:

Council has been asked to consider naming February 2021 as Black History Month in the City of Waynesboro and submitting a signed proclamation to Ms. Estello Randolph on behalf of the Black History Museum.

Council will receive a report regarding CARES Act relief funds for utility customers facing economic hardship caused by the pandemic and Gov. Northam’s moratorium on utility disconnection.

Council will consider introducing and adopting an ordinance appropriating a grant from Central Blue Ridge Community Foundation in the amount of $2,000 to the General Fund, to purchase laptops and equipment for the Waynesboro Public Library.

Citizen comment

The Council encourages the participation of all city citizens. Citizen comments are welcome by submitting them per the instructions that follow.

Citizens may email comments prior to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, to the Clerk of the Council at bortleje@ci.waynesboro.va.us. Identify your name and home address and topic of your comment. Comments will be noted at the meeting and incorporated in the minutes of the meeting. Comments may be submitted online at www.waynesboro.va.us. Comments submitted prior to Monday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. will be noted at the meeting and incorporated in the minutes of the meeting. Citizens may call in comments when the Citizen Comment Period is opened. Calls will be answered in the order in which they are received.

Process for call-ins:

Dial toll free number (844) 844-9200. When promoted, enter the access code for the meeting: 398145# You will hear “Q&A session has started. Press *6. You will hear “If you’d like to speak, please press 1 to be added to the queue”. Press 1. f. While you are in the queue, you will hear the audio feed of the meeting. g. Wait until you are prompted by the moderator, then share your comments with Council.

Participants are reminded that though the prerecorded prompts refer to questions, the public hearing and citizen comment portions of the meeting are a time for Council simply to hear your comments.

