Waynesboro Choral Society presenting Christmas concert Dec. 2-3
The Waynesboro Choral Society will present its annual Christmas Concert “Christmas Memories” on Monday, Dec. 2, and Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Waynesboro High School Louis Spilman Auditorium.
Tickets are $12 for ages 12 and older and are available at Waynesboro Landscape and Garden Center, WCS members, or at the door.
Box office opens at 6:30 p.m.
Come on out and enjoy this special evening of holiday music.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.