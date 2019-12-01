Waynesboro Choral Society presenting Christmas concert Dec. 2-3

Published Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, 11:31 am

The Waynesboro Choral Society will present its annual Christmas Concert “Christmas Memories” on Monday, Dec. 2, and Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Waynesboro High School Louis Spilman Auditorium.

Tickets are $12 for ages 12 and older and are available at Waynesboro Landscape and Garden Center, WCS members, or at the door.

Box office opens at 6:30 p.m.

Come on out and enjoy this special evening of holiday music.

