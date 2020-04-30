Waynesboro cancels Summer Extravaganza, closing War Memorial Pool

Waynesboro has canceled its annual Summer Extravaganza, and the War Memorial Pool in Ridgeview Park will not open this summer.

The moves were among several announced by the city on Thursday due to budget cuts made to account for the significant loss of revenue from Gov. Ralph Northam’s ongoing stay-at-home lockdown.

In addition to the Summer Extravaganza, the city is also canceling its schedules of Family Fiestas and Groovin’ on the Greenway concerts, and the Summer Extravaganza 5K/10K, Totally 80’s 8K and the Fun2Run Kids Mud Run.

Rosenwald Community Center will remain closed to the public through June 10. All open gym, public meetings, and classes are canceled during this time.

All shelter reservations through June 15 have been canceled. Reservations scheduled beyond June 15 will remain in place for now, but that is subject to change. Refunds are available for any upcoming reservation scheduled for June 16 and beyond.

Questions on this news can be addressed at 540-942-6735 or parksandrec@ci.waynesboro.va.us

