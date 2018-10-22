Waynesboro business owner charged in drug trafficking investigation

Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 2:33 pm

Nancy Martinez PhotoThe owner of Tienda La Mexicana in Waynesboro faces four felony charges stemming from an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Nancy Martinez, 40, was taken into custody after search warrants were executed on Oct. 19 at the store, located at 401 N. Poplar Ave., and Martinez’s residence in the 500 block of King Avenue.

During the arrest and execution of the search warrants, police recovered thousands of money wire transfer receipts, financial documentation and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The arrest and searches were the culmination of a year-long investigation into drug smuggling and money laundering committed by a network of Mexican foreign nationals who were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamines through a network of illegal immigrants and local residents residing in the City of Waynesboro and surrounding areas.

As the store owner and operator of Tienda La Mexicana, Martinez is accused of utilizing at least four of the money wire transfer services located in her store to send money from local drug dealers back to the Mexican suppliers in central Mexico.

The investigation was a joint effort of the Waynesboro Police Department, ICE and Homeland Security.

