Waynesboro: Burglary investigation leads to meth lab discovery

Published Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, 1:37 pm

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested a Waynesboro teen for burglary of a city school and during the course of this investigation located a meth lab on the city’s east side.

Officers were investigating a burglary at Wenonah Elementary school located at 125 N. Bayard Ave. that occurred overnight on Sept. 5. The suspect had entered the school and stolen four iPads from one of the classrooms along with some petty cash from the office.

By Saturday, officers had identified a suspect, and after making contact with him, he directed officers to the abandoned Southern Rose Tattoo Building at 300 N. Commerce Ave., where the stolen iPads reportedly were located. Officers recovered the iPads but also discovered evidence of an active meth lab on premises.

In accordance with protocol, the officers secured the scene and blocked adjacent streets beginning at approximately 8 p.m. to await the arrival of the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team. Once on scene these special agents were able to render the scene safe and collected a total of 26 individual “cooks,” or bottles which were at various stages of use for manufacturing methamphetamine.

All officers cleared the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny have been brought in connection with Wenonah Elementary burglary against 19-year-old Camron Montana Garrison, of Waynesboro, and he was held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation into the manufacturing of methamphetamine at the former Southern Rose location is ongoing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.

