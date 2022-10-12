Waynesboro: Building in Willow Oak Plaza damaged in electrical fire

A building in Willow Oak Plaza in Downtown Waynesboro sustained $15,000 in damage from an electrical fire Tuesday evening.

The Waynesboro Fire Department was dispatched at 6:41 p.m., according to a report from fire officials, and extinguished the fire, which originated within a void space behind a parapet wall on the roof, within minutes.

The damage was confined to one corner of the roof and one area of the overhead canopy.

The fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical short within an overhead canopy light that was found mounted to the underside of the canopy covering the walkway between the suites.