Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
waynesboro building in willow oak plaza damaged in electrical fire
News

Waynesboro: Building in Willow Oak Plaza damaged in electrical fire

News Desk
Last updated:
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

A building in Willow Oak Plaza in Downtown Waynesboro sustained $15,000 in damage from an electrical fire Tuesday evening.

The Waynesboro Fire Department was dispatched at 6:41 p.m., according to a report from fire officials, and extinguished the fire, which originated within a void space behind a parapet wall on the roof, within minutes.

The damage was confined to one corner of the roof and one area of the overhead canopy.

The fire was deemed accidental due to an electrical short within an overhead canopy light that was found mounted to the underside of the canopy covering the walkway between the suites.

About News Desk

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

odu logo

Game Notes: ODU travels to Coastal Carolina for Sun Belt showdown on Saturday
Sports Desk
police

America’s Death Squads: When police become judge, jury and executioner
Columns & Op/Eds

According to the Justice Department, the most common reason for a citizen to come into contact with the police is being a driver in a traffic stop.

uva basketball
,

UVA Basketball: Meet the Teams event set for Saturday following scrimmages
Sports Desk

Fans who attend the UVA Basketball scrimmages on Saturday will get a chance afterward to meet the teams.

US labor demand-AugustaFreePress.com
, ,

US Labor Demand Remains Historically High with 1.7 Job Openings for Every Unemployed Person
Jastra Kranjec
skeleton festival harrisonburg virginia
,

Downtown Harrisonburg to host Skeleton Festival, trick or treaters on Saturday
Crystal Graham
Scott Satterfield

Satterfield: ‘Your character is going to get revealed whenever you get this negativity on you’
Chris Graham
jail police
,

Southwest Virginia woman gets seven-plus years on drug distribution charges
News Desk