Waynesboro boosting teacher, school employee in coming school year

Published Wednesday, May. 25, 2022, 2:20 pm

Waynesboro Schools employees will get an average salary increase of 7.5 percent in the 2022-2023 school year.

The pay boost, approved last week by the Waynesboro School Board, includes increases in additives for advanced degrees, and a minimum hourly rate of $14.

The School Board had initially proposed a 6.5 percent salary increase at the beginning of the budget season in February.

“Our School Board and administration are committed to improving compensation for all employee groups so we can recruit and retain staff members who will continue to make Waynesboro a special place to work and learn,” Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and Assistant Superintendent Ryan Barber wrote in a memo sent to school system employees last week.

The approved budget for 2022-2023 also includes newly-created instructional positions and additional new positions for mental health and wellness professionals to support students and their families.

“We continue to be pleased by the caliber of applicants our school division is recruiting for these new positions,” Cassell and Barber wrote in the memo.

Story by Chris Graham

