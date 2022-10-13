Waynesboro awarded $45K in business funding from state

The city of Waynesboro received $45,000 from Virginia’s Community Business Launch (CBL) awards.

The city will use the award to fund its Grow Waynesboro program.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last week that three Virginia projects received CBL awards totaling $185,000, according to a press release.

Designed to help communities take a systems approach to defining and pursuing an asset-based small business development strategy, CBL also encourages communities to creatively build on existing strengths in their local economies. The CBL begins with the community’s unique vision for its future and uses local business competition to find and foster entrepreneurs who connect with that vision.

“For Waynesboro, this award builds on our successful Grow Waynesboro initiative, which has provided grants, business plan instruction, funding, encouragement and startup competitions for the last decade,” Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro, said in the press release.

The CBL awarded to Waynesboro will partially fund a 2023 business plan competition in which innovators throughout the area are invited to participate. Winners will receive start-up resources, including grant awards, building lease assistance, marketing support, customized training options, professional mentorships and technical assistance.

CBL is administered through the Department of Housing and Community Development.

To learn more about Grow Waynesboro, click on “Dream It.”