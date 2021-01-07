Waynesboro at Work interview series highlights local entrepreneurs

The City of Waynesboro Economic Development & Tourism Department has launched a new series as a sub-brand of Grow Waynesboro, the city’s entrepreneurial initiative, to highlight the extraordinary talents of entrepreneurs and business professionals within the community.

Waynesboro at Work combines audio, visual, and written elements to create a dynamic and engaging new series. The interviews will be shared across various platforms, including the Grow Waynesboro “Meet the Entrepreneurs” blog, YouTube channel, and Spotify.

While the primary focus of Waynesboro at Work is to highlight the ingenuity of local entrepreneurs, it will also encompass the budding technology sector and other exciting projects happening in the city.

The economic downturn caused by the global health crisis has highlighted the resiliency and adaptability of local businesses. Many have had to pivot their operations and alter their business plans to meet the changing regulations to keep staff and customers safe.

“Small business and the entrepreneurs who own them are a critical component of the local economy,” Economic Development and Tourism Director Greg Hitchin said. “Being a successful entrepreneur requires a unique mindset and we are trying to capture that spirit to share successes and encourage others.”

The first episode launched in October, with Brian and Victoria Mininger of Bear Creek Outdoor Living, winner of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Small Business Excellence Award. The story focuses on the unique challenges that Bear Creek has faced during the pandemic and how they have worked to overcome them, the greater mission of the business and the importance of building a strong team, and the value of building a business in Waynesboro.

Two other episodes have also been completed, one featuring the innovative past and promising future at Blue Ridge Bucha, and another that highlights the mission-critical work of local electronics manufacturing services company, VIRTEX Corporation.

Stay tuned for more Waynesboro at Work episodes, airing the last week of each month. All links are shared to @GrowWaynesboro on Facebook and can be found at www.growwaynesboro.com/Meet-Them/.

