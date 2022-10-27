Menu
waynesboro arrest made in oct 13 armed robbery on shenandoah village drive
News

Waynesboro: Arrest made in Oct. 13 armed robbery on Shenandoah Village Drive

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Joshua Rollings Hodgson
Joshua Rollings Hodgson. Photo: Waynesboro Police

Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in an Oct. 13 armed robbery on Shenandoah Village Drive.

Police arrested Joshua Rollings Hodgson, 33, with no fixed address, on three felonies and three misdemeanors.

Officers had responded to the 1000 block of Shenandoah Village Drive at 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 13 for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they were able to speak with the 25-year-old victim, and learned that the suspected robber had taken a cell phone, a wallet that contained an undisclosed amount of cash, and multiple bank cards.

Officers identified Hodgson as the alleged offender on Monday due to his involvement in an unrelated case.

Hodgson is currently being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

