Waynesboro announces plans for Christmas parade, holiday trail

The pandemic shuttered last year’s Waynesboro Christmas parade, but, good news, it’s back in 2021.

The city parks and rec department is taking registrations for the Saturday, Dec. 4 parade.

Review the parade guidelines and then apply online for the following entry categories:

Also back in 2021 is the Holiday Decorations Trail. To register, complete the registration form.

Then, beginning on Friday, Dec. 3, parks and rec will post a list of decorated addresses (and also add to a map) to let families know where they can see festive lights and decorations, all from the warmth of their cars.

