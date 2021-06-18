Waynesboro announces next round of BOOST tourism grants

The City of Waynesboro invests annually in tourism-oriented business endeavors, events and projects through its grant program, Building Opportunities to Support Tourism.

City businesses and organizations are invited to apply for up to $3,000 to support eligible events, projects, and activities intended to entice visitation including associated marketing, design, and printing costs.

Funds are limited to new and existing tourism-related endeavors taking place within the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

“Tourism plays a vital role in Waynesboro’s local economy,” says Jennifer Callison, tourism and marketing manager with the City of Waynesboro. “Businesses and organizations in our hospitality sector have been innovative throughout the pandemic, and we’re proud to offer the BOOST Grant Program to provide support as they continue to adapt and overcome challenges to bring visitation back to Waynesboro.”

Prior to COVID-19, tourism spending in Virginia had experienced 10 years of continual growth. Tourism revenue reached $38,337,064 in Waynesboro in 2019 and supported 367 local jobs.

The numbers for 2020, when released, will certainly tell a different story, but the Waynesboro Tourism Department hopes the BOOST Grants will support local tourism partners through their recovery efforts by enabling them to expand their reach beyond the local market.

Full details for the requirements of the grant are included in the application, which is available for download on the city’s Economic Development website (www.waynesborobusiness.com/boost-tourism-grant) or email Callison (CallisonJL@ci.waynesboro.va.us) for a copy.

Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 to the Tourism Office.

A committee will review the applications and make determinations for grant awards by Friday, July 23.

