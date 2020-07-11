Waynesboro announced the recipients of its 2020 BOOST grant awards

The Fall Foliage Art Show, the Wayne Theatre Alliance Broadway Musical Series, South River Fly Fishing Expo, Virginia Street Arts Festival, Riverfest, Waynesboro at War, Lightwell Survey Wines, Best Western PLUS Waynesboro, and The Fishin’ Pig will each receive funds from the City of Waynesboro BOOST grant program.

City businesses and organizations were invited to apply for up to $2,500 to support the marketing of eligible activities such as events, festivals, and projects intended to entice visitation. Funds are accessible for new and existing tourism-related endeavors taking place within the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

“Citizens of Waynesboro know that our community is home to a wonderful variety of events and attractions, but we are still working to share that message with a wider audience. The BOOST Grant provides businesses and organizations the opportunity to expand their reach in marketing efforts and share all of the positive things happening in town,” says Jennifer Callison, tourism and marketing manager for the City of Waynesboro. “Grant recipients showcase everything from our blooming arts scene, to the amazing outdoor recreation activities available in our beautiful setting, to our delectable options for foodies.”

Tourism spending had been steadily increasing in Waynesboro for the past 10 years, but with the rise of COVID-19, the tourism industry all but stopped. This year’s BOOST grants are special in that they are meant to help tourism businesses get back on their feet after many have been closed, or have experienced significantly less traffic since March.

A three-person committee comprised of two City employees, and a representative from the Shenandoah Valley Partnership met to review the ten applications received for the program. This year, nearly every applicant was able to receive at least partial funding, a sign that Waynesboro continues to grow as a desirable, safe tourist destination and the city is supporting this growth every step of the way.

