waynesboro all trash cans should be out monday morning due to altered collection schedule
News

Waynesboro: All trash cans should be out Monday due to altered collection schedule

Crystal Graham
Published:

city of waynesboro virginia logoIf you live in Waynesboro, and your trash is picked up by the city, you should put your trash cans out for collection on Monday by 6 a.m.

All city services are closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Election Day, and Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

In a news alert sent out to city residents, the city encouraged residents to put their trash out Monday morning regardless of when their trash is normally picked up.

Residents with questions may call the refuse division at (540) 942-6764.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

