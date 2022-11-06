Waynesboro: All trash cans should be out Monday due to altered collection schedule

If you live in Waynesboro, and your trash is picked up by the city, you should put your trash cans out for collection on Monday by 6 a.m.

All city services are closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Election Day, and Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

In a news alert sent out to city residents, the city encouraged residents to put their trash out Monday morning regardless of when their trash is normally picked up.

Residents with questions may call the refuse division at (540) 942-6764.