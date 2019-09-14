Waynesboro 8-year-old signs with UVA Soccer through TeamIMPACT
UVA women’s soccer coach Steve Swanson announced the signing of Krislynn Eccles on Friday with a special signing ceremony at the McCue Center.
Eccles, an 8-year-old from Waynesboro, Va., was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.
Eccles signed her draft day letter with members of the Cavalier women’s soccer team present. As an official member of the team, Eccles will attend Virginia practices, matches, team dinners, events and more.
“We’ve had some big days here over my time, but none bigger than this day,” said Swanson at Eccles’ signing ceremony. “All your teammates here were recruited because they are good students, good people and talented soccer players, and we feel the same about you. You’ve been a part of things already and made a big impact, but we’re excited to officially welcome you.”
Eccles and the Cavaliers connected through Team IMPACT, a nonprofit whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children facing serious and chronic illnesses through the power of team.
