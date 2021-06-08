Waynesboro 12-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday afternoon accident

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 254 Sunday just outside of Waynesboro that claimed the life of a 12-year-old.

A 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling east on Route 254 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and a mailbox. The 16-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram overcorrected, which caused the pickup to cross back into the roadway, over the center line and strike a westbound 2011 Nissan Altima.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to go into the ditch. Both vehicles then caught fire.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

The driver and four passengers in the Nissan were all juveniles. The driver and two passengers were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. A third passenger is being treated at UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A fourth passenger, a 12-year-old female from Waynesboro, was transported to UVA Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries later that same night.

The driver of the Dodge has been charged with reckless driving. Additional charges may be pending, as the crash remains under investigation.

