Wayne Theatre’s newest art exhibit to blend art and poetry
The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro will host a public reception for their newest art exhibit, “For the Love of Trees: A Fusion of Art & Poetry” on Monday from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit was inspired by the poem “Trees” written by Joyce Kilmer.
All of the artists have been invited to join the public to discuss their works and mingle with guests.
The exhibit will include works by:
- Michele Fletcher: Photography
- Rebecca Grace Jones: Painting
- Jennifer Cox: Painting
- Karen Rosasco: Painting
- John Bell: Painting
- Mary Beth Bellah: Fiber
Select curated poetry will be paired with the visual pieces in the gallery to create an interesting and unique “fusion” of both art forms.
The exhibit encourages the viewer to expand their perception of how we interact with nature’s gentle giants. From the smallest acorn to towering redwoods, trees have a profound effect on our lives and the environment.
The current exhibit will run through Nov. 20, 2022.
The art gallery at the Wayne Theatre is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also open to ticketholders one hour before all performances.
The gallery is located inside the theatre at 521 W. Main St. in downtown Waynesboro.
For more information, call (540) 943-9999 or click here.