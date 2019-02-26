Wayne Theatre: March calendar of events

Friday, March 1

Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Saturday, March 2

Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Sunday, March 3

Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 3 p.m., Wayne Theatre. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, March 4

The Wayne Theatre presents “Black Orpheus” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Wednesday, March 6

Celtic Angels Ireland concert at the Wayne Theatre, 7 p.m. with The Trinity Band Ensemble and The Celtic Knight Dancers, tickets start at $30. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Thursday, March 7

Don Whitson – Let Us Entertain You – The Art of Music and Movies – art exhibit opening reception at the Wayne Theatre, 5-7 p.m. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Celtic Angels Ireland concert at the Wayne Theatre, 7 p.m. with The Trinity Band Ensemble and The Celtic Knight Dancers, tickets start at $30. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Friday, March 8

Peter Pan and Friends on Ice at the Wayne Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, March 11

The Wayne Theatre presents “His Girl Friday” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Sponsored by DuPont Community Credit Union. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Auditions for The Bridges of Madison County Musical directed by Hank Fitzgerald, Wayne Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Tuesday, March 12

Auditions for The Bridges of Madison County Musical directed by Hank Fitzgerald, Wayne Theatre, 6:30 p.m. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

NRDA/Impact on the South River, part of the Signature Speaker Series Science Talks presented by the Wayne Theatre in partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will.

Thursday, March 14

The Wayne Theatre presents From the Second Wave to the Tidal Wave, part of the On Screen/In Person series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Sponsored by Klines Dairy Bar. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Friday, March 15

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles returns to the Wayne Theatre, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Saturday, March 16

Wilson Fairchild concert with Wil and Langdon Reid, Wayne Theatre, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Sponsored by Delegate “Dickie” and Anne Bell. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, March 18

The Wayne Theatre presents “Summertime” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Friday, March 22

The Ugly Duckling (Lightwire) at the Wayne Theatre, an Arts Education presentation, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., presented by Lightwire Theater. Recommended Grades Pre-K – 4. Arts Education programming sponsored in part by Dr. Brian T. Brumbaugh D.D.S. and Parrott Orthodontics. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, March 25

The Wayne Theatre presents “In the Heat of the Night” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Tuesday, March 26

“Strategy, Statecraft, and Leadership in the Founding Era” lecture by Dr. James R. Sofka, part of the Signature Speaker Series History Talks, Wayne Theatre, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Friday, March 29

Vienna Boys Choir at the Wayne Theatre for one show only, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42. Show sponsored in part by Jeane Custin. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

