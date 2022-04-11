augusta free press news

Wayne on Main is back: Music on the streets in Downtown Waynesboro

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Apr. 11, 2022, 3:15 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Wayne TheatreBack by popular demand, the Wayne Theatre’s free outdoor concert series returns for the second year.

Sponsored by Blue Ridge Beverage, and in cooperation with the City of Waynesboro, each outdoor concert happening once a month, will bring live music from a variety of bands to Main Street.

The concert lineup includes six concerts each happening the last Wednesday of the month, April through September, from 6-8 p.m.

2022 Lineup


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: