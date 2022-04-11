Wayne on Main is back: Music on the streets in Downtown Waynesboro
Back by popular demand, the Wayne Theatre’s free outdoor concert series returns for the second year.
Sponsored by Blue Ridge Beverage, and in cooperation with the City of Waynesboro, each outdoor concert happening once a month, will bring live music from a variety of bands to Main Street.
The concert lineup includes six concerts each happening the last Wednesday of the month, April through September, from 6-8 p.m.
2022 Lineup
- April 27: Spencer Hatcher and the Ol’ Son Gang
- May 25: The Judy Chops
- June 29: Don’t Look Up
- July 27: Feehan Brothers
- Aug 31: Prime
- Sept 28: Sundried Opossum