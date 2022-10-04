Menu
wawa chain launches campaign to help with hurricane ian disaster relief
Local

Wawa chain launches campaign to help with Hurricane Ian disaster relief

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
credit card payment
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Wawa is launching a campaign in partnership with the American Red Cross to allow customers to contribute to Hurricane Ian disaster relief by adding donations to their purchase at checkout.

Wawa Inc. and The Wawa Foundation, Inc. said that customers will be able to add $1, $3 or $5 at all locations – and the foundation will match the first $250,000 in customer contributions to the campaign.

“All of us at Wawa are committed to helping our Florida friends and neighbors during this time of need. Wawa has been in Florida for 10 years now and, as a member of this community, we are taking a number of steps to help with storm recovery efforts,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s CEO.

The campaign started today and will run through Sunday, Oct. 16. All donations made the campaign will be donated to the Red Cross and will be designated specifically for Hurricane Ian disaster relief efforts. These funds will be used to help the Red Cross provide immediate and vital support to those communities suffering from the effects of Hurricane Ian.

“The Wawa Foundation has always had a strong commitment to providing crisis response and assisting those in need, and we’ve been partnering with the American Red Cross in these kinds of efforts for decades,” said Jay Culotta, president of The Wawa Foundation. “We are proud to match customer donations up to $250,000 to show our dedication to, and support for, this critical need.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

