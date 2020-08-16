Water main break closes Camelot Drive in Albemarle County

A water main break has closed Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) just west of its intersection with Route 29 (Seminole Trail) in northern Albemarle County.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority must repair the water main before the road can reopen to traffic.

The break in the 12-inch water main was discovered on Saturday afternoon. An RWSA crew will resume the repair work at 7 a.m. Monday.

Once the repair is complete and the road is repaved the Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen the road.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

