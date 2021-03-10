Watch Virginia in the 2021 ACC Tournament on the big screen at the Paramount Theater

Published Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021, 10:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville is hosting a free live broadcast of the 2021 ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at noon featuring the defending national champion Virginia.

Doors open to the public at 11 a.m., with full concessions available for purchase, including draft beers and the specialty drink for the afternoon, “The Reigning National Champion.”

All drinks and snacks may be taken into the auditorium.

Registration is required for this event. Registration for your socially distanced assigned seats can be completed by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the box office through 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In consideration of everyone’s safety, all attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times while in the theater except for when eating or drinking concessions in their assigned seat. There will also be social distancing markers spaced six feet apart throughout the theater to aid in social distancing.

In a year in which the Paramount has lost 98 percent of its gross event revenue, the theater is able to offer this event for free thanks to event sponsor, Northwestern Mutual Taylor Associates.

Related

Comments