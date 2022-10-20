watch team usa in the 2022 world cup on the big screen at the paramount theater

The 2022 World Cup will be here soon, and The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville is inviting the community to join together for group-stage action on the big screen.

USA vs. Wales at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21

USA vs. England at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25

Mexico vs. Argentina at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26

USA vs. Iran at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Admission is to this event is free, while concessions will be available to take into the theater for purchase.

Advance registration is highly recommended as the theater anticipates heavy interest for this event.

Your registration does not guarantee admission to the event. Please arrive early to claim your seat.

Unclaimed seats will be offered to the Wait List and Standby Line 15 minutes before the event time.

Seats may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, in person at the Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by calling 434.979.1333.