Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 quarterfinals at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater will bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 Quarterfinals – USA versus France – to the big screen.

On Friday, the USA will take on France at Le Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

This live broadcast is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available throughout the game. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.

