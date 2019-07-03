Washington walks off Miami, wins 3-2 on Turner hit

Trea Turner scored Yan Gomes from first with a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the Washington Nationals to escape with a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Gomes had reached base on a one-out error by Marlins third baseman Neil Walker. Pinch-hitter Brian Dozier flew out to left for the second out of the inning, setting up the battle between Turner and Miami reliever Jose Quijada, who got ahead in the count 1-2 before Turner worked the count back to his favor, fouling off four pitches en route to taking the count to 3-2.

Turner doubled the 3-2 pitch to deep center, and with Gomes running on the pitch, he scored with ease.

Sean Doolittle (5-2, 3.09 ERA) vultured the win in the scorebook with a scoreless ninth.

Nats starter Patrick Corbin gave up a run on six hits in seven innings of work, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

He left with a 2-1 lead, on the strength of a two-run first-inning homer by Juan Soto, Soto’s 15th homer of the season.

Reliever Wander Suero gave up a run in the eighth. Cesar Puello led off the inning with a double, advanced to third on a Curtis Granderson infield groundout, and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Rojas.

The Nationals loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Ryan Zimmerman grounded out to end that threat.

Washington (43-41) is two games above .500 for the first time this season. The Nats are 24-10 since May 24 and 11-3 since June 16.

Story by Chris Graham

